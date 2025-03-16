Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

