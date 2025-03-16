Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,325 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 441.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.69. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.11 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.39.

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

