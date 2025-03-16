Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Carvana worth $65,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,784 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

