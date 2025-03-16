Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 7.4 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $133.15.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6246 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

