Carl C. Icahn Purchases 3,284 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,284 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,643.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,258.40. The trade was a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of UAN opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

