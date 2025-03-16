Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,306,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Capri has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile



Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

