Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capcom Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.39. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.