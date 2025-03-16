Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Insider Purchases $97,500.00 in Stock

Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) insider David J. Croyle bought 24,375 shares of Callan Jmb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Callan Jmb Trading Up 20.5 %
Shares of CJMB opened at $5.30 on Friday. Callan Jmb Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.76.
About Callan Jmb
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Callan Jmb
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Callan Jmb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callan Jmb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.