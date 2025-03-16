Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $66,553.20 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,655.18. The trade was a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.75 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth $118,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.