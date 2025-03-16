Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Burberry Group Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Burberry Group has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BURBY. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

