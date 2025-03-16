Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBW. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE BBW opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $489.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,455.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $499,461.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,228.58. The trade was a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

