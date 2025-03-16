Bruce F. Young Purchases 49,507 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

