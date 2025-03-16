Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

