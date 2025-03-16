Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $54.71

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. Fluor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.