Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $17.25

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $141.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

