Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $7.01. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,759 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadway Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

