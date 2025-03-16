Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 29,500 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in NatWest Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

