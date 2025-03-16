Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 4.21% of LENSAR worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LENSAR from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

LENSAR Trading Up 3.6 %

LENSAR stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.62. LENSAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.40). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

LENSAR Profile

(Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.