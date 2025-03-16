Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $858,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

