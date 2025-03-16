Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 288.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Scholastic worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scholastic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 58.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Scholastic by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.72 million, a P/E ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Scholastic

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.