Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $6.09 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $60.59 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -550.00%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $255,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,998. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,748.54. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 over the last 90 days. 25.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

