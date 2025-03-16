Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 19,907 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 2.75% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,358.63. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.85 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

