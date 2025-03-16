Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 451,262 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.91.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

