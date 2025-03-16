BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DMB opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

