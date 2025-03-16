Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 356,456 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 691,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 254,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 720,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 217,832 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin' Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.16 million, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Bloomin' Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.27%.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

