Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in February

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.09. 224,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,303. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.