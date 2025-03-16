Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in February

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.09. 224,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,303. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.