BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

MHN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

