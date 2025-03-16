BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
MHN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.