BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,243,000 after buying an additional 5,598,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $69,999,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,485,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,304,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

