bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.9 days.

bioMérieux Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $123.74 on Friday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $126.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

About bioMérieux

(Get Free Report)

Read More

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.