bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.9 days.
bioMérieux Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $123.74 on Friday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $126.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About bioMérieux
