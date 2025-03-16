BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 315,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 275,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

