BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 315,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 275,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioLargo
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.