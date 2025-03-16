Best Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – March 16th

Alphabet, Intuitive Surgical, and Salesforce are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent equity interests in companies within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. Their performance is influenced by factors like regulatory changes, technological advancements, and evolving demographic trends, often making them a more defensive choice for investors during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $165.49. 31,966,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,160,998. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.03 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.44. 4,238,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,213. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.60. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.76. 6,974,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,349. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Featured Stories