Best Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Visa are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial intermediaries. Their performance often serves as an indicator of overall economic health, as they are closely tied to factors like interest rates, credit conditions, and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 41,742,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,153,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a market cap of $631.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,147,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $677.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.97 and a 200-day moving average of $466.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.02. 2,593,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

