Best Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 16th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Comcast, Target, and Verizon Communications are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies involved in producing, distributing, and marketing various forms of media and content, such as film, television, music, and digital media. These stocks can also include companies in related sectors like gaming and live events, and they are typically influenced by consumer trends, technological advancements, and cultural shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $140.99. 17,322,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,839,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.36.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $98.73. 10,196,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $35.43. 27,404,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,748,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.71. 7,532,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,101. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.67. 17,425,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,179,350. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

