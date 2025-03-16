Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co., Inc., Ford Motor, Chevron, and Verizon Communications are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Investors favor these stocks for their potential to provide a steady income stream as well as the opportunity for capital appreciation over time, often considering them a sign of a company’s financial health and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,688,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,759,477. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 196,454,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,091,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,268,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,517,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,360. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,980,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,447,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.71. 20,330,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,272,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Featured Articles