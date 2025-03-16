Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MPV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter worth about $4,651,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

