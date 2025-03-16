BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,206. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.23.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

