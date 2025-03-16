Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.22 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
