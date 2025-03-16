Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.22 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.