Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Down 85.3% – What’s Next?

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) shares fell 85.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $166.50 and last traded at $24.46. 7,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 136,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $169.74.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

