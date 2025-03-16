Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.