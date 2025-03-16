Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

