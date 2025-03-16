Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

