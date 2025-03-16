Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

