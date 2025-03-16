Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 413,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,769,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 156,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 152,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.