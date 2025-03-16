Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.34% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $64.66.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

