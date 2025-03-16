Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,647,000 after buying an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after buying an additional 612,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.