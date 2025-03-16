Avalon Trust Co Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avalon Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

