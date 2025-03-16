Avalon Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co owned 0.32% of Bloom Energy worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

