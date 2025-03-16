Avalon Trust Co Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $79.77 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.52 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

