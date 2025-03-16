Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,029.8 days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

AVCTF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

