Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,029.8 days.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
AVCTF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Avacta Group Company Profile
