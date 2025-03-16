Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the production, sales, or maintenance of motor vehicles and their components. These stocks typically include companies that manufacture cars, supply parts, and provide related services, and they are influenced by factors such as economic cycles, consumer trends, and technological advancements in transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 276,579,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,405,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.19.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.51.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $903.92. 3,183,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $989.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.47.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.79. 24,604,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,173,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $174.16. 11,425,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,058,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $903.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

